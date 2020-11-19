Conor McGregor reverses decision to retire again

Conor McGregor is set to return

Conor McGregor is to come out of retirement for a rematch with Dustin Poirier.

According to the Irishman’s official website, themaclife.com, a contract has been agreed for a fight with the American at 155lbs on January 23 next year. Abu Dhabi is likely to be the venue.

McGregor, 32, announced his retirement in June but – as with previous ‘retirements’ in 2016 and 2019 – has reversed the decision.

McGregor, a former two-division champion in UFC, last fought when he beat Donald Cerrone in January.

His last meeting with Poirier in 2014 ended in victory for McGregor inside the first round.