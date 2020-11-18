Rashford promotes books and James feeds the hungry – Wednesday’s sporting social

A mural of Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford by street artist Akse

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 18.

Football

Marcus Rashford followed up on his launch of a book club.

Reading is cool. Books are cool. That’s it. That’s the tweet ? — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) November 18, 2020

And interacted with his namesake.

Reece James was doing his bit to feed young children and families in London.

It was an amazing experience volunteering and serving hot meals to young children and families in the heart of London that need it the most.No one should be worrying where there next meal is coming from. We all need to come together to make a difference! ??#FoodForLondonNow pic.twitter.com/2mUrju8sv9 — Reece James (@reecejames_24) November 18, 2020

Manchester City’s Ferran Torres celebrated his hat-trick in Spain’s 6-0 demolition of Germany.

Qué locuraaaaa!! PARTIDAZO!! Victoria histórica para España y mi primer hat trick como profesional. Inolvidable!! VAMOSSSS!!! ?????? @sefutbol #UEFANationsLeague2020 pic.twitter.com/oFAe627v14 — Ferran Torres (@FerranTorres20) November 17, 2020

While other Premier League stars also reflected on wins with their national teams.

King Kalvin.

Jose Mourinho was counting down.

So many birthdays….

Join us in wishing Marc Albrighton a very happy birthday! ? pic.twitter.com/QvhjGEwSZd — Leicester City (@LCFC) November 18, 2020

Arsenal posed for a squad photo with a difference.

? ??? ??????? Our men's first team for 2020/21 ✊? pic.twitter.com/0K392ahN7d — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 18, 2020

Something tells us Alphonso Davies was bored today.

Cricket

England preparations are under way in the picturesque surroundings of Newlands.

The Burnley banter crossed into the cricket world.

? — James Anderson (@jimmy9) November 18, 2020

KP went wild.

Had such a cool morning… pic.twitter.com/wds72z17zo — Kevin Pietersen? (@KP24) November 18, 2020

Boxing

Wayne Rooney welcomed news that Callum Smith will fight Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez next month.

Tyson Fury was in the gym.

Cycling

Giro d’Italia champion Tao Geoghegan Hart fostered some (temporary) excitement among Ineos Grenadiers fans.

Tennis

Stan Wawrinka was trusting the process.

Athletics

KJT continues to work hard ahead of the Olympics.

F1