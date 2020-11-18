Rashford promotes books and James feeds the hungry – Wednesday’s sporting social

The best of the day’s social media posts from the sporting world.

A mural of Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford by street artist Akse
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 18.

Football

Marcus Rashford followed up on his launch of a book club.

And interacted with his namesake.

Reece James was doing his bit to feed young children and families in London.

Manchester City’s Ferran Torres celebrated his hat-trick in Spain’s 6-0 demolition of Germany.

While other Premier League stars also reflected on wins with their national teams.

King Kalvin.

Jose Mourinho was counting down.

So many birthdays….

Arsenal posed for a squad photo with a difference.

Something tells us Alphonso Davies was bored today.

Cricket

England preparations are under way in the picturesque surroundings of Newlands.

The Burnley banter crossed into the cricket world.

KP went wild.

Boxing

Wayne Rooney welcomed news that Callum Smith will fight Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez next month.

Tyson Fury was in the gym.

Cycling

Giro d’Italia champion Tao Geoghegan Hart fostered some (temporary) excitement among Ineos Grenadiers fans.

Tennis

Stan Wawrinka was trusting the process.

Athletics

KJT continues to work hard ahead of the Olympics.

F1

Lance Stroll showed his NFL colours.

