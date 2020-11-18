Petition to exempt golf from lockdown set for Parliamentary debate next week

Coronavirus – Mon Nov 2, 2020

The petition to exempt golf courses from the list of venues required to close during lockdown will be debated on November 23.

The All-Party Parliamentary Group for Golf (APPGG) had previously admitted defeat in its bid to keep courses open after writing to Boris Johnson on behalf of England Golf, the PGA, the R&A and other leading groups from the industry.

However, the petition, which has received more than 257,000 signatures, will now be debated in Westminster Hall, along with a similar one relating to gyms.

A debate on the petition to exempt golf courses from the list of venues required to close due to Covid-19 will be heard in parliament on Monday 23 November. pic.twitter.com/X7iDMcc9kH — England Golf (@EnglandGolf) November 18, 2020

Catherine McKinnell MP, chair of the petitions committee, will lead the debate. The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport will send a Minister to respond.

England Golf chief executive Jeremy Tomlinson said: “We know the benefits our sport can provide for both mental and physical health at this time of isolation and hope the Government can recognise this during the upcoming debate and support golf’s return to playing.

“Earlier this year, the game of golf was able to clearly demonstrate that it could be enjoyed in a Covid-safe way, which is why it was one of the first sports to return once restrictions were lifted.