Judd Trump hits 147 in second-round rout of Gao Yang at Northern Ireland Open

Judd Trump made the clearance during his second-round match in Milton Keynes

Defending champion Judd Trump hit his fifth career maximum break at the Northern Ireland Open on Wednesday.

The world number one made the 147 clearance in the third frame of a 4-0 victory over 16-year-old Gao Yang in the second round in Milton Keynes.

It was a brilliant performance from Trump, who hit two other century breaks during the match.

The 31-year-old first achieved the feat in 2013 while his most recent maximum prior to this event came at the German Masters in 2018.

Trump, who has beaten Ronnie O’Sullivan in the final for the last two years, will take on Belgian Luca Brecel in the third round.