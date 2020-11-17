Solutions sought to problem of poor visuals around marginal offside calls

The Sadio Mane offside is the same as Virgil van Dijk. It would not have been offside last season.

As the upper arm is now legal to play the ball, an attacker is calculated slightly further forward (arm not armpit).

Don't shoot the messenger… #EVELIV

— Dale Johnson (@DaleJohnsonESPN) October 17, 2020