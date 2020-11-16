Scotland and Wales on brink of Nations League promotion, England hopes dashed

ndy Robertson, Gareth Bale and Harry Kane

The Nations League groups draw to a close on Wednesday with plenty still to play for.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the possible outcomes for England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

England

England captain Harry Kane could not inspire victory in Belgium. (Bruno Fahy/Belga/PA)

England’s slim hopes of returning to the UEFA Nations League finals ended after Sunday’s 2-0 defeat in Belgium.

They are five points behind Roberto Martinez’s leaders in Group A2 ahead of Wednesday’s final game against Iceland, who are already relegated.

First-half strikes from Youri Tielemans and Dries Mertens sunk Gareth Southgate’s side in Leuven.

Scotland

On another night we deservedly take something from the game! We learn and move on. Always an honour! ??????? pic.twitter.com/4AwMbk0R0s — Liam Cooper (@LiamCooper__) November 15, 2020

Scotland sit a point clear of the Czech Republic at the summit of Group B2 and will finish top if they beat Israel on Wednesday.

Steve Clarke’s side missed a chance to clinch top spot on Sunday as they were brought back down to earth with a bump in a 1-0 defeat in Slovakia.

Just days after their famous penalty shoot-out win in Serbia to qualify for the Euro 2020 finals, the Scots were beaten by a deflected long-range effort from Jan Gregus in the first half.

Wales

Wales’ Gareth Bale celebrates David Brooks’ goal against Ireland. (Nick Potts/PA)

Wales remain in pole position to win Group B4 and sit one point ahead of Finland.

They host the Finns on Wednesday after a hard-fought 1-0 win over the Republic of Ireland at the Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday.

David Brooks headed the only goal of the game after 66 minutes.

Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough could see his side relegated. (Florian Schrotter/PA)

Ian Baraclough’s side are staring at relegation from Group B1 ahead of the visit of Romania on Wednesday.

They are currently bottom of the group with one point. Their only hope of avoiding dropping into the next tier down is by overtaking third-placed Romania, who have four points.

Romania’s game with Norway was cancelled on Sunday due to coronavirus restrictions affecting Lars Lagerback’s squad and it is now likely they will forfeit the game, handing a 3-0 walkover victory to Romania and sealing Northern Ireland’s relegation. A decision will be made by UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body.

Republic of Ireland

"Talk is cheap and I could give you every clichè going but we need to win games…" Honest assessment of the 1-0 defeat to Wales from the @ThreeIreland Man of the Match James McClean #COYBIG | #WALIRL pic.twitter.com/eACyZrpNvj — FAIreland ⚽️?? (@FAIreland) November 15, 2020

The Republic face a relegation decider against Bulgaria in Dublin on Wednesday.

They are winless in Group B4 and sit a point ahead of Bulgaria.