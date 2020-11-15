Rianna Jarrett grabs second-half Brighton winner against West Ham

West Hamâs Martha Thomas (left) and Brightonâs Danique Kerkdijk battle for the ball during Brighton's 1-0 win in the Womenâs Super League.

Rianna Jarrett’s second-half strike was enough to earn Brighton a 1-0 win over West Ham in the Women’s Super League.

Jarrett lobbed West Ham keeper Mackenzie Arnold and then followed up to head home in the 69th minute.

Arnold denied Brighton a second minutes later pushing away an Inessa Kaagman shot from Kayleigh Green’s cross.

West Ham squandered a good first-half chance when Martha Thomas’ shot from the edge of the area was hit straight at Brighton keeper Cecilie Fiskerstrand, who had come off her line.