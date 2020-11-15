On this day in 1989: Nigel Martyn makes record Crystal Palace move

Nigel Martyn was a popular figure at Crystal Palace, Leeds and Everton

Nigel Martyn became the first £1million goalkeeper in English football on this day in 1989 when he moved to Crystal Palace from Bristol Rovers.

The St Austell-born keeper had impressed in the Third Division and quickly adapted to life in the top flight.

Martyn helped Palace reach the FA Cup final in 1990 and a year later was a key part of the side to win the Full Members’ Cup.

? We went Down Memory Lane with Nigel Martyn and Gary O'Reilly in May to look back on the 1990 FA Cup Final and their Palace careers.#CPFC | #HeadsUp — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) August 11, 2020

He would earn international recognition in 1992 and in the process became one of a selected number of Cornishmen to play for England.

Arsenal’s David Seaman was first-choice for his country, however, and Martyn would leave London to sign for Leeds in 1996 after 349 appearances for the Eagles.

The Yorkshire club spent £2.25million on the stopper – another record-fee for a goalkeeper in Britain – and he was a key member of the squad which took Europe by storm.

Nigel Martyn makes a save for Leeds in the UEFA Cup against PSV (Tom Hevezi/PA)

A string of excellent performances from Martyn helped Leeds reach the UEFA Cup semi-finals at the start of the century before a year later they embarked on a stunning run to the last four of the Champions League.