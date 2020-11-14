Cech trains, Pumas celebrate and Sciver’s catch – Saturday’s sporting social

Petr Cech was training hard

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 14.

Football

Petr Cech is ready for the call.

Big Pete keeping fit in this international break! ? @PetrCech pic.twitter.com/PoV1cguLTI — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 14, 2020

Kai Havertz continued to work his way back from coronavirus.

Working on keeping the fitness levels ?? pic.twitter.com/H6WSLmT3ZN — Kai Havertz (@kaihavertz29) November 14, 2020

Alan Smith announced himself on this day 22 years ago.

? "What a moment!" #OTD in 1998, Alan Smith's strike started an #LUFC comeback to defeat Liverpool 3-1 pic.twitter.com/WPiRq4KVfN — Leeds United (@LUFC) November 14, 2020

Gary Neville was not happy with Salford’s result on Friday night!

The day was fine!! https://t.co/yoijvwPH2u — Gary Neville (@GNev2) November 14, 2020

Gary Cahill went for a walk with his dog.

Woodland walk (and some carrying) with the old girl ? pic.twitter.com/MOFhOkI0q6 — Gary Cahill (@GaryJCahill) November 14, 2020

David Beckham spent time in the kitchen.

Luke Chadwick was left disappointed by Beckham’s choice of team-mates.

Extremely disappointed about this?Not sure I could’ve done much more? https://t.co/q4DFpkcukO — Luke Chadwick (@Luke_FFF) November 14, 2020

Phillip Cocu left Derby.

Kammy gave his approval to another impression.

Brilliant ?well done Cole ??it’s spot on ?? https://t.co/RTkDnuB8X2 — Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) November 14, 2020

Cricket

A brilliant tribute.

A touching tribute for Dean Jones before the Qualifier in the Pakistan Super League today ❤️ ? @thePSLt20 pic.twitter.com/21QBtFqD6c — ICC (@ICC) November 14, 2020

What a catch!

Chris Gayle was ‘LivingDiLife’.

Rugby Union

Argentina celebrated a famous win over the All Blacks.

La emoción después de la euforia. Abrazos que quedarán para siempre. ?#VamosLosPumas pic.twitter.com/ftQvxHWEd3 — Los Pumas (@lospumas) November 14, 2020

Una madrugada en Argentina que no vamos a olvidar fácilmente. ¡Vamos @lospumasuar! #VamosArgentina pic.twitter.com/ZWfIHpWcc3 — Los Pumas (@lospumas) November 14, 2020

SBW led the applause for the Pumas.

Congratulations Argentina what a game! @allblacks head up boys, we will bounce back. ✊??? — Sonny Bill Williams (@SonnyBWilliams) November 14, 2020

Boxing

Tyson is not the only big puncher in the Fury household.

Kell Brook is ready to go to work.

Josh Warrington celebrated his 30th birthday in style.

Early start for the 30th ? Bit of @SoccerAM ⚽️ Nice one @fennerstweets & @jimmybullard Down at church ?? pic.twitter.com/xxSUl4RMUX — Josh Warrington (@J_Warrington) November 14, 2020

Happy 30th @J_Warrington – looking forward to seeing you back in the ring very soon!! @SkySportsBoxing @DAZNBoxing pic.twitter.com/zJoywZAvl4 — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) November 14, 2020

Frank Bruno had his weekend sorted.

Morning what are you up to today? Plenty of boxing on this weekend Kell Brook & Katie Taylor 2 fights I am looking forward to. Have a good one pic.twitter.com/YkC1ZCurtK — Frank Bruno MBE ?? (@frankbrunoboxer) November 14, 2020

Golf

Bernhard Langer making the cut at the Masters at the age of 63 threw up some interesting stats.

What color jacket to I get for this, @TheMasters? ??? pic.twitter.com/otrYRTG6Xw — Bernhard Langer (@BernhardLanger6) November 14, 2020

Now this is a stat that I enjoy.Amazing!! https://t.co/e9Ac11J5Gw — Thomas Bjørn (@thomasbjorngolf) November 14, 2020

Tommy Fleetwood is expecting the green to be quick over the weekend…

Formula One

Lance Stroll was buzzing after securing pole position at the Turkish Grand Prix.

It's not how many times you get knocked down that count. It's how many times you get back up. Big thanks to the whole team. What a day ? pic.twitter.com/SzbYy20OEh — Lance Stroll (@lance_stroll) November 14, 2020

Lewis Hamilton vowed to learn from his mistakes.

Darts

Glen Durrant has work to do.