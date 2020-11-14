5 talking points as Wales host the Republic of Ireland in Nations League

Shane Long (left) and Aaron Ramsey (right) in action during the Nations League tie between the Republic of Ireland and Wales in Dublin last month (Brian Lawless/PA)

Wales meet the Republic of Ireland in Cardiff on Sunday as Group B4 of the Nations League nears its conclusion.

The Dragons top the group with 10 points from four games – one ahead of second-placed Finland – while the Republic have picked up just two points and are in a relegation battle with Bulgaria.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the main talking points surrounding Sunday’s game.

Will Bale ace it?

Gareth Bale is back from injury to lead Wales against the Republic of Ireland (David Davies/PA)

Gareth Bale is back in the swing for Wales after sitting out Thursday’s friendly with the United States. Golf-mad Bale was spotted by television cameras looking at a laptop during the 0-0 draw at Swansea and viewers instantly joked that he was watching the Masters at Augusta. But it is on the football field that Bale has constantly been above par and Wales fans are hoping he is back to his best after recent game-time at Tottenham. Bale has scored a record 33 goals for Wales but his last strike came 13 months ago.

Acid test for Page

Robert Page has taken over in a caretaker capacity from absent Wales manager Ryan Giggs (David Davies/PA)

Robert Page was thrust into the spotlight by Wales manager Ryan Giggs’ reported arrest and put in temporary charge of three November games. Page had the benefit of friendly action on Thursday before focusing on the serious business of Nations League ties against the Republic and Finland. Page, who has proved a calm figure, knows the players inside-out from his two-and-a-half-year spell as Wales Under-21 manager and being a member of Giggs’ staff for the last 15 months. The next few days, however, will put demands on him like never before.

No goals, no chance

Republic of Ireland striker Callum Robinson (left) has been ruled out after testing positive for coronavirus (Niall Carson/PA)

Since Ireland famously won a World Cup qualifier in Cardiff in October 2017 courtesy of James McClean’s lone strike, they have played 19 competitive games, won only three – two of them against minnows Gibraltar – and scored just 10 goals. Defender Shane Duffy is responsible for three and David McGoldrick, who announced his retirement from international football earlier this month, is the only frontman to have found the back of the net in the meantime, and only once. With Aaron Connolly injured and Callum Robinson having tested positive for coronavirus, the likelihood of a five-game drought ending on Sunday seems remote.

No luck of the Irish

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny could do with a change of luck (Adam Davy/PA)

Stephen Kenny embarked upon his career as a senior international manager with high hopes of bringing a different approach to the task, but has been repeatedly hampered by circumstances beyond his control. Coronavirus protocols robbed him of the services of Connolly and Adam Idah hours before last month’s Euro 2020 play-off semi-final in Slovakia and he has lost Robinson and Alan Browne this time around. An injury list which included Edna Stevens as he named his squad has since welcomed Connolly and skipper Seamus Coleman, and midfielder James McCarthy has withdrawn for family reasons. Kenny’s fortunes must surely improve sooner rather than later.

Celtic cousins

Republic of Ireland James McClean (centre) was sent off after clashing with Wales players in October in the latest example of bad blood between the two sides (Brian Lawless/PA)