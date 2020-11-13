Scots celebrate as Alan Smith and Zlatan look back – Friday’s sporting social

The best of the day’s social media posts from the sporting world.

Serbia v Scotland – UEFA Euro 2020 – Play-offs – Final – Rajko Mitic Stadium
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 13.

Football

No, it wasn’t a dream. Scotland players woke up and pinched themselves following their qualification for Euro 2020.

Marcus Rashford vowed to bounce back after dropping out of the England squad with an injury.

Alan Smith was enjoying (one chapter of) Jamie Carragher’s book.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic remembered his childhood.

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen got the green light to pack his suitcase.

Tennis

Andy Murray’s clothing brand Castore and the LTA agreed a performance apparel partnership.

Darts

Michael Van Gerwen is fit and ready to throw following a back injury.

Athletics

Usain Bolt was leading a charity drive.

Boxing

Tyson Fury had that Friday feeling.

Tony Bellew got philosophical.

Mixed martial arts

Conor McGregor was braced for another Friday 13th.

