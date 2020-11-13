Masters day two: Danny Willett and Tommy Fleetwood take route 66

Tommy Fleetwood

Former champion Danny Willett and Tommy Fleetwood took route 66 into contention for the 84th Masters as Rory McIlroy battled back from his worst ever start at Augusta National.

Willett followed a double bogey on the opening hole of his second round with an eagle and six birdies to complete a superb 66, beating his previous tournament best of 67 set in the final round of his dramatic triumph in 2016.

Fleetwood also returned a 66 to join Willett and Olympic champion Justin Rose on seven under par, two shots behind clubhouse leaders Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Abraham Ancer and Cameron Smith.

Spain’s Jon Rahm was one shot off the lead and facing a short birdie putt on the 13th when play was suspended in the fading light, a legacy of the lengthy weather delay on Thursday morning.

Tweet of the day

Dustin Johnson named “sandwiches” as his favourite Masters tradition on Tuesday and with Johnson three shots clear at one point on Friday, one Twitter user imagined the world number one’s Champions Dinner menu.

Quote of the day

Phil Mickelson asked about his driving: " Awesome. I'm driving like a stallion." ?? — Ewan Murray (@mrewanmurray) November 13, 2020

Phil Mickelson has never been backwards in coming forwards and the 50-year-old had a typical response to a query about his driving.

Shot of the day

From 247 yards to mere feet. Cameron Smith's first eagle at Augusta National on No. 15. #themasters pic.twitter.com/E8jW9M5bYZ — The Masters (@TheMasters) November 13, 2020

Australia’s Cameron Smith took on the tricky pin position on the 15th and produced a stunning approach to set up a tap-in eagle.

Round of the day

Shooting 66 after starting with a double ✍️ Some round @Danny_Willett.#TheMasters pic.twitter.com/MonylM1xcS — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) November 13, 2020

Danny Willett recovered from a double bogey on his opening hole to card a superb 66, the 2016 champion’s lowest ever round in the Masters.

Statistic of the day

In the first round of the Masters Tournament, there were 53 under-par scores and 24 scores in the 60s, both tournament records for any round. Previous recordsUnder-par scores: 47 (R2/1992)Scores in the 60s: 20 (three times) #theMasters — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) November 13, 2020

Soft conditions following Thursday’s rain meant Augusta National had fewer defences than usual and the players took full advantage.

Easiest hole

The second hole continued to be the easiest on the course, the downhill par five playing to an average of 4.446 after giving up one eagle and 49 birdies.

Toughest hole

The first hole displaced the 10th as the toughest, playing to an average of 4.273 after giving up just six birdies and causing 24 bogeys and three double bogeys.

On the up

The prospects of an English winner after Danny Willett, Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose all ended the day two shots off the lead.

On the slide