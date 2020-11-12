On this day in 1990: Arsenal and Manchester United punished over 21-man brawl

Nigel Winterburn (left) and Brian McClair were heavily involved in the brawl at Old Trafford

On this day in 1990, Arsenal and Manchester United were heavily fined and deducted points following a mass brawl between the two teams the previous month.

A Football Association disciplinary commission decided to fine both clubs £50,000 each as punishment for the fight involving 21 players at Old Trafford on October 20. In addition to the fine, two league points were deducted from the Gunners and one from United.

Midway through the second half, fighting broke out after Nigel Winterburn made a lunging tackle on United full-back Denis Irwin.

#OnThisDay in 1990, unprecedented action from the FA after a mass brawl at Old Trafford: Two points deducted for Arsenal One point deducted for Man Utd £50k fine each The first time in English football history that any team has been docked points due to player misconduct ? pic.twitter.com/zXCIDJtf1W — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) November 12, 2018

Brian McClair and Irwin retaliated against Winterburn and Anders Limpar, whose goal earlier in the game saw Arsenal win the match 1-0, with Paul Ince also heavily involved.

All 11 United players and 10 Gunners players on the pitch took part in the melee, with visiting goalkeeper David Seaman the only one not involved.