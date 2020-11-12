Georgia Hall sets course record to lead Saudi Ladies International

England’s Georgia Hall set a course record of seven under par to take a one-shot lead after the first round of the Saudi Ladies International in Jeddah.

Wentworth golfer Hall, who won the 2018 Women’s Open at Royal Lytham & St Annes, hit three consecutive birdies after starting from the 10th in her 65.

“I was pleased with today and took advantage of the morning tee time. It was pretty windy on the back-nine, but I’m happy with my score,” said Hall, who won her maiden LPGA Tour title at Cambia Portland Classic in Oregon during September.

“I have been hitting it really well and holed some good putts, the pins were not too tricky, but happy to be done for the day.”

Wales’ Lydia Hall is one stroke behind after signing for a 66, having also started on the 10th at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club.

“I got off to a fast start on the back nine and I think it was a nice nine to get a score going, nice pin positions. I putted really well,” she said.

Race to Costa del Sol leader Emily Kristine Pedersen sits a shot further back at five under, alongside Finland’s Ursula Wikstrom.

“I was a little greedy on the 9th and 13th, hitting my second shot in the water, but I got away with bogey,” said Dane Pedersen.

“Tomorrow I might play a bit safer and play away from some of the tough pins.”