Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Being the joint top-scorer in the Premier League this season looks likely to play in Son Heung-min‘s favour. The Guardian reports Tottenham are willing to begin talks with the forward’s representatives about an extension to his contract. He has impressed over the last few seasons and has helped Spurs to their current spot of second in the league, with the club hoping to reward the 28-year-old with a pay rise to £200,000 per week.

Former England international and free agent Jack Wilshere could soon be heading north. After leaving West Ham by mutual consent last month, The Sun says the 28-year-old is now favoured to join Rangers. The midfielder recently indicated in an interview with Sky Sports that he wants to play for an attacking and expansive side, with Steven Gerrard’s Scottish Premiership leaders a perfect fit.

Could Cristiano Ronaldo be seen in Manchester United kit again? (Martin Rickett/PA)

Cristiano Ronaldo has commenced negotiations to return to Old Trafford, according to Metro. The paper, which cites ESPN Argentina as well as Fox Sports Argentina journalist Christian Martin, says Manchester United have initiated talks with the 35-year-old about leaving Juventus at the end of the season. Italian outlet Tuttomercato, however, says Juve are considering trading the Portuguese for Paris St Germain’s 28-year-old Brazil forward Neymar.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Georginio Wijnaldum: The 30-year-old’s contract at Anfield expires at season’s end and Spanish outlet Sport reports Barcelona could be the Netherlands’ midfielder’s next home.