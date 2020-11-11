Jamie Vardy among the stars to mark Armistice Day – Wednesday’s sporting social

Premier League stars also got down to work with their national teams.

Wales players observe a minute's silence
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 11.

Football

Jamie Vardy was among the players to mark Armistice Day.

We will remember them ? #RemembranceDay #LestWeForget

Premier League stars got down to work with their national teams.

Back at it. ? ??

Rock beats scissors… sorry Raz! ?

Puppy love for Sheffield United defender Phil Jagielka.

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian said goodbye to Melwood training ground.

Georginio Wijnaldum turned 30.

Fernandinho is itching to return from injury.

Cricket

Stuart Broad was glad to see his team-mates despite the sprints.

Lord’s took time to remember.

Ricky Ponting signed off from the IPL.

Australia unveiled their new playing shirt.

From the IPL to Australia.

Kent paid tribute to their former player Graham Cowdrey following his death.

Chris Gayle was ‘LivinDiLife’.

#KingGayle ? #LivingDiLife ??

Golf

Jon Rahm’s remarkable hole in one at Augusta National continued to puzzle some.

Rugby League

Broad has signed up for the latest Rob Burrow fund-raiser.

Richard Agar’s satellite installer has work to do!

Formula One

Max Verstappen was ready for the Turkish Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton wished his mum a happy birthday.

Tennis

Inspection required on Centre Court!

Bad news for Sabine Lisicki.

Only forward from this moment on! I had a scan the same night and unfortunately I had a torn ACL. I already had surgery & got all fixed up by the best doctors. It’s going to be a long & very tough road back but I’m lucky to be surrounded by the best medical team! Thank you to every single message of encouragement that I have received. You guys are simply the best ?? ••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• Von jetzt an wird nur noch nach vorne geschaut! Am gleichen Abend hatte ich ein MRT, welches einen Kreuzbandriss gezeigt hat, der direkt operiert wurde. Jetzt steht ein langer & harter Weg vor mir um zurück zu kommen, aber ich habe das Riesen Glück von dem besten medizinischen Team umgeben zu sein! Vielen Dank für die zahlreichen positiven Nachrichten von Euch allen! ?? #strength #falldown7getup8 #rehab #team #thankfulforthebestteamsroundme

Darts

The perfect leg.

Boxing

Anthony Joshua was ready for the battle.

