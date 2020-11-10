Jofra Archer crowned most valuable IPL player after Rajasthan Royals heroics

The bowler has become the second England player to win the award after Ben Stokes.

Jofra Archer, left, is the IPL's MVP
England bowler Jofra Archer has won the Indian Premier League’s most valuable player award.

The 25-year-old fast Sussex bowler, who played for Rajasthan Royals, took 20 wickets at an average of 18.25.

Archer was rested for the one-day squad to tour South Africa later this month along with Sam Curran and Ben Stokes, the latter the previous England player to win the IPL MVP award in 2017.

Archer topped the MVP rankings with 305 points, seven ahead of nearest challenger Kagiso Rabada who played for beaten finalists Delhi Capitals.

The next highest England player on the list was Curran, who came in 12th on 226.

Archer’s award was announced following the final which saw Mumbai Indians claim the title for a fifth time with a five-wicket win over the Capitals.

