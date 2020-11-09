Liverpool not putting timeframe on Trent Alexander-Arnold calf injury

UK & international sportsPublished: Last Updated:

The right-back was forced off in the second half of the 1-1 draw with Manchester City.

Trent Alexander-Arnold
Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool insist it is too early to put a timeframe on the extent of defender Trent Alexander-Arnold’s calf injury.

The right-back was forced off in the second half of the 1-1 draw with Manchester City and has been ruled out of England duty over the next 10 days.

However, the club have played down claims the 22-year-old will be out for four weeks, missing matches against current Premier League leaders Leicester, Atalanta, Ajax, Brighton and Wolves.

It is understood the club believe such a prognosis is premature and speculative at this stage.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News