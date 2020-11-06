In pictures: Harry Kane reaches Tottenham goalscoring landmark

Kane needs 67 more goals to surpass Jimmy Greaves’ all-time club record of 266 goals.

Harry Kane had to wait until the 2013-14 season before he earned more regular opportunities at Tottenham
Harry Kane had to wait until the 2013-14 season before he earned more regular opportunities at Tottenham

Harry Kane scored his 200th goal for Tottenham in Thursday’s 3-1 win over Ludogorets in the Europa League.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some other milestone strikes for the Spurs forward at his boyhood club.

Harry Kane, right, grabbed his first goal for Tottenham at the age of 18 in a 4-0 win at Shamrock Rovers in the Europa League back in December, 2011
Harry Kane grabbed his first goal for Tottenham at the age of 18 in a 4-0 win at Shamrock Rovers in the Europa League back in December, 2011 (Julien Behal/PA)
Harry Kane, right, had to wait close to two years before he could open his account at White Hart Lane, but did so in a Capital One Cup tie with Hull in October, 2013
Harry Kane had to wait close to two years before he could open his account at White Hart Lane, but did so in a Capital One Cup tie against Hull in October, 2013 (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Harry Kane guided home a cross from Christian Eriksen ahead of team-mate Paulinho to get off the mark in the Premier League in a 5-1 victory over Sunderland towards the end of the 2013-14 season
Harry Kane guided home a cross from Christian Eriksen ahead of team-mate Paulinho to get off the mark in the Premier League in a 5-1 victory over Sunderland towards the end of the 2013-14 season (Adam Davy/PA)
The first hat-trick of Harry Kane's career occurred in October, 2014 against Asteras Tripolis. A header at the back post secured a treble and he ended the night in goal after Hugo Lloris was sent off
The first hat-trick of Harry Kane’s career occurred in October, 2014 at home to Asteras Tripolis. A header at the back post sealed the treble and he ended the night in goal after Hugo Lloris was sent off (David Davies/PA)
A late penalty from Harry Kane kept Spurs in the FA Cup with a 2-2 draw against Leicester in January, 2016 and also saw him hit the 50-goal mark for the club
A late penalty from Harry Kane kept Spurs in the FA Cup with a 2-2 draw against Leicester in January, 2016 and also saw him hit the 50-goal mark for the club (Nigel French/PA)
Harry Kane's 25th league goal of the 2015-16 season would earn him a first ever Premier League golden boot. He rounded Asmir Begovic to score in a 2-2 draw at Chelsea in May, 2016, but the dropped points handed Leicester the title
Harry Kane’s 25th league goal of the 2015-16 season earned him a first ever Premier League golden boot. He rounded Asmir Begovic to score in a 2-2 draw at Chelsea in May, 2016, but the dropped points handed Leicester the title (John Walton/PA)
An instinctive flick past David De Gea ensured Harry Kane was Tottenham's final goalscorer at White Hart Lane in a 2-1 win over Manchester United in May, 2017
An instinctive flick past David De Gea ensured Harry Kane was Tottenham’s final goalscorer at White Hart Lane in a 2-1 win over Manchester United in May, 2017 (Nick Potts/PA)
Luck was on Harry Kane's side as he reached a century of goals for Tottenham, lobbing Everton's Jordan Pickford with a cross from the byline in a comprehensive Premier League win at Goodison Park in September, 2017
Luck was on Harry Kane’s side as he reached a century of goals for Tottenham, lobbing Everton’s Jordan Pickford with a cross from the byline in a comprehensive Premier League win at Goodison Park in September, 2017 (Dave Howarth/PA)
Merseyside was again home to Harry Kane's next milestone - his 100th Premier League. He showed nerves of steel to snatch Spurs a 2-2 draw at Liverpool in February, 2018 with a stoppage-time effort after he had missed a penalty earlier in the contest
Merseyside was again home to Harry Kane’s next milestone – his 100th goal in the Premier League. He snatched Spurs a 2-2 draw at Liverpool in February, 2018 with a stoppage-time penalty after he had missed an earlier spot-kick (Peter Byrne/PA)
Harry Kane's 89th-minute winner, via a deflected header, takes him to 150 Tottenham goals and helps Spurs to a 2-1 win over PSV in the Champions League group stage in October, 2018. It kept alive their hopes of reaching the knock-out stage and they would go all the way to the final
Harry Kane’s 89th-minute winner, a deflected header, saw him reach 150 Tottenham goals and helped Spurs to a 2-1 win over PSV in the Champions League group stage in October, 2018. It was a key victory on their way to the final in Madrid (Adam Davy/PA)
Harry Kane scored his first goal at Tottenham's new stadium in a 3-1 win over Aston Villa on the opening day of the 2019-20 campaign, holding off a defender before firing home
Harry Kane scored his first goal at Tottenham’s new stadium in a 3-1 win over Aston Villa on the opening day of the 2019-20 campaign, holding off Bjorn Engels before firing home (John Walton/PA)
Harry Kane, centre, is congratulated by his Spurs team-mates after he reached 200 goals for the club with a header in the 3-1 win at Ludogorets
Harry Kane, centre, is congratulated by his Spurs team-mates after he reached 200 goals for the club with a first-half header in the 3-1 victory at Ludogorets in the Europa League (Anton Uzunov/AP)
