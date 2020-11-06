In pictures: Harry Kane reaches Tottenham goalscoring landmark

Harry Kane scored his 200th goal for Tottenham in Thursday’s 3-1 win over Ludogorets in the Europa League.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some other milestone strikes for the Spurs forward at his boyhood club.
Kane needs 67 more goals to surpass Jimmy Greaves’ all-time club record of 266 goals.
Harry Kane scored his 200th goal for Tottenham in Thursday’s 3-1 win over Ludogorets in the Europa League.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some other milestone strikes for the Spurs forward at his boyhood club.