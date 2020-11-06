Green Bay Packers breeze past San Francisco 49ers with first-half dominance

The 49ers were undermanned owing to injuries.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had four touchdowns
Three touchdown passes from Aaron Rodgers in the first half did the damage as the Green Bay Packers saw off the San Francisco 49ers 34-17.

Rodgers got the Packers off to a strong start on the opening drive, capped with a 36-yard pass to Davante Adams for a score.

Two more TD passes – a one-yard to Marcedes Lewis and a 52-yard throw to Marquez Valdes-Scantling – came in the second, with the Niners only getting a field goal on the board before the half.

Valdes-Scantling got his second touchdown reception after the half and two Mason Crosby field goals put the Packers up 34-3 with 6:15 left on the clock.

With the result beyond doubt, a San Francisco side depleted by injuries put two touchdowns on the board, stand in quarterback Nick Mullins finding Richie James for a 41-yard score, and Jerick McKinnon with a rushing score at the death.

