Sean Dyche handed boost as Burnley captain Ben Mee edges closer to return

Burnley captain Ben Mee is closing in on a return

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has received some welcome good news, with captain Ben Mee in line for a return this week.

The centre-back has not played since a thigh injury sidelined him at the end of June but featured in a training ground game last week and has a chance of making Friday’s match at Brighton.

Mee’s return would be a significant boost to a Clarets side who sit bottom of the table with one point having kept a solitary clean sheet in six Premier League matches so far.

“There are some more positive signs in the fact Ben Mee got some minutes in a behind-closed-doors game, as did Phil Bardsley (who has been out after testing positive for Covid-19),” said Dyche.

“He’s got a chance. He feels pretty good, certainly injury-free-wise he is good.

“It’s not just about Ben – and it shouldn’t take away from the other players – but I think he’s earned his right to be an important player.

“It is fair to say he is a very good player for us.

“We are beginning to look like the squad we know we have got so I think that is slightly more positive and getting more positive as the weeks go on.