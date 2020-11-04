On This Day in 1991: Bryan Robson calls time on England career

Bryan Robson played 90 times for England

Bryan Robson ended his long England career on this day in 1991.

Having started at West Brom, where he made over 200 appearances, Robson was at the peak of his powers during a 13-year spell with Manchester United.

He had already made his England debut before his 1981 move to Old Trafford, becoming a regular under Ron Greenwood and then Sir Bobby Robson, captaining them for the first time against Greece in 1982.

Bryan Robson, pictured in the white shirt, also had a spell on the England coaching staff (Michael Stephens/PA)

A shoulder injury ruined his World Cup in Mexico in 1986 and Robson suffered more injury woe in England’s second match of Italia ’90 against Holland which kept him out of the rest of the tournament as the Three Lions lost in the semi-finals.

It was the beginning of the end of his international career as David Platt took his place and he retired in 1991 after 90 appearances and 26 goals for his country following his omission for a game against Poland.

He continued to play for Manchester United, winning two Premier League titles, before joining Middlesbrough as player-manager in 1994.

Robson, with his son Ben, talks to the media at Manchester Airport after Italia ’90 (Eric Shaw/PA)

He guided them to promotion to the top flight in 1995 and 1998 and made his final appearance as a player in 1997 just before his 40th birthday.

Robson also took Boro to the League Cup and FA Cup finals in 1997, losing both, while also being beaten by Chelsea in the 1998 League Cup final.