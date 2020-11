How Harry Kane compares with other great strikers as he eyes 200th Spurs goal

Harry Kane is a prolific scorer

Tottenham striker Harry Kane will be eyeing his 200th goal for the club against Ludogorets in the Europa League on Thursday.

It will be his 300th game for the club and makes him one of the most prolific strikers the English game has seen.

Here, the PA news agency looks at how his strike rate compares against some other top names.

Wayne Rooney

Rooney joined Manchester United as a teenage prodigy in 2004 and was unsurprisingly a scoring sensation for them. He became a double centurion in his 406th match – a 4-2 Champions League win over Bayer Leverkusen in 2013. He finished his career at Old Trafford as the club’s leading scorer with 253 goals.

Alan Shearer

?️ #OnThisDay in 2006, @alanshearer became Newcastle United's all-time leading goalscorer with his 201st goal for the Magpies! ??‍♂️ ⚽️ #NUFC pic.twitter.com/QpJ0n01kRD — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) February 4, 2020

Shearer is a goalscoring hero at Newcastle and nobody has netted more times for them. He bagged his 200th in an FA Cup tie at Mansfield in 2006 on what was his 379th game in black and white. His next goal, six games later, took him past Jackie Milburn to become the club’s all-time top scorer.

Thierry Henry

?️ February 4, 2006: @ThierryHenry scores his 200th goal for us ? pic.twitter.com/3cpc5AkCcz — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 4, 2017

The Frenchman is Arsenal’s greatest ever scorer and is widely regarded as one of the best players to play in England. He ended up with 228 goals, with his double century coming in a 2-0 win at Birmingham in his 321st game.

Sergio Aguero

Sergio Aguero is City’s record scorer (Mike Egerton/PA)