Ryan Giggs not involved in upcoming Wales camp following arrest

Ryan Giggs

Ryan Giggs will not be involved in Wales’ upcoming international camp after being arrested on suspicion of assaulting a woman.

The 46-year-old manager was arrested and later bailed over an alleged row with “on-off girlfriend” Kate Greville at his home, The Sun newspaper reported.

Wales play the United States in a Swansea friendly on November 12 before Nations League games against the Republic of Ireland and Finland in Cardiff.

FAW Statement — FA WALES (@FAWales) November 3, 2020

“The Football Association of Wales and Ryan Giggs have mutually agreed that he will not be involved in the upcoming international camp,” said an FAW statement.

“Our agreed immediate priority is preparing the team for the upcoming international matches.

“Robert Page, with Ryan’s support, will take charge for the next three matches against the USA, Republic of Ireland and Finland supported by Albert Stuivenberg.”

A statement released on behalf of Giggs said he denied “all allegations of assault made against him.”.

Robert Page, seen here during his time as Northampton manager, will take charge of Wales for their upcoming matches (Rui Vieira/PA).

Wales were due to announce their squad on Tuesday morning for the three games, but those plans were shelved on Monday night as news broke of Giggs’ arrest.

“The Cymru squad for these upcoming matches will be announced on Thursday 5th November,” the FAW said.

“The FAW will not be making any further comment at this current time.”

Two police cars were parked outside Giggs’ house in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on Sunday evening following reports of a disturbance involving 36-year-old PR worker Ms Greville.

Ryan Giggs took over as Wales manager in 2018 (Carl Recine/PA).

In a statement provided to The Sun, Greater Manchester Police said: “Police were called at 10.05pm on Sunday to reports of a disturbance. A woman in her 30s sustained minor injuries but did not require any treatment.

“A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of section 47 assault and section 39 common assault.”

Police added the arrested man was later released on bail pending further inquiries, the newspaper said.

A statement released on behalf of Giggs on Tuesday morning said: “Mr Giggs denies all allegations of assault made against him.

“He is co-operating with the police and will continue to assist them with their ongoing investigations.”

Giggs, who called time on his 23-year senior Manchester United playing career in 2014, spent two years as Louis Van Gaal’s assistant at Old Trafford before leaving the club in 2016.

Ryan Giggs was appointed Wales manager in January 2018 (Ben Birchall/PA)

He became Wales manager in January 2018 after Chris Coleman – who had led them to the semi-finals of Euro 2016 at their first major tournament for 58 years – decided to take over at Sunderland.

Giggs won only three of his first nine games in charge, but his decision to invest in youth and provide more depth to his squad paid off in his second year.

Wales took 11 points from their final five Euro 2020 qualifiers to reach a second successive European Championship.

The coronavirus pandemic put the tournament on hold for 12 months, but Wales’ good form this autumn continued after a nine-months hiatus.