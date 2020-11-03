Football rumours from the media

The futures of Dele Alli, Lionel Messi and Tariq Lamptey are in the latest football rumours

What the papers say

Lionel Messi may have elected to stay at Barcelona this season, but rumours around his longer-term future have already begun. The Daily Telegraph reports Manchester City, who have openly expressed interest in the record-breaking Barcelona captain, will have an opportunity to offer the 33-year-old a pre-contract in January ahead of a potential move to England next summer. Talks on Messi’s future at Barcelona are not likely to take place until after a new president is elected in March, leaving City, or other clubs, a small window to agree terms on a contract starting in July 2021.

Amid uncertainty over his future at Tottenham, Dele Alli is believed to already have a potential suitor lined up. According to the Daily Mail, Paris St Germain are keen to make a move for the midfielder, should he be made available in January. The 24-year-old has started just one of Tottenham’s seven top-flight fixtures so far this season.

Barcelona have set their sights on Manchester City’s Eric Garcia (Phil Noble/PA)

The Daily Mirror reports Barcelona have emerged as front-runners to sign Manchester City defender Eric Garcia. The 19-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, and the Spanish giants are believed to have prepared a £7million offer to secure his services in the January window. However Garcia is highly rated by City boss Pep Guardiola, with the club reportedly eager to have him sign a new contract to stay at Etihad.

Atletico Madrid have reportedly joined the queue of clubs keeping an eye on Brighton right-back Tariq Lamptey. The Daily Mail says the club have followed in the footsteps of Bayern Munich and Sevilla in expressing an interest in the 20-year-old, who has been a standout for Brighton since arriving from Chelsea in January.

Social media round-up

David Alaba slams Bayern for airing contract dispute in publichttps://t.co/1fPfEItwIs — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) November 2, 2020

Players to watch

Darwin Nunez: Barcelona have stepped up their pursuit of the Benfica forward as a potential replacement for Luis Suarez, ESPN reports.

Chelsea are zeroing in on West Ham’s Declan Rice (Paul Childs/PA)