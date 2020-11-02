Sporting weekend in pictures

Henry Slade dives in to score a try

England won the Six Nations Championship for the third time under Eddie Jones on a thrilling final day of the delayed 2020 tournament.

Liverpool climbed top of the Premier League for the first time this season by beating West Ham 2-1, Arsenal recorded a rare win at Old Trafford, while Manchester City lifted another Women’s FA Cup.

Lewis Hamilton moved to within touching distance of a seventh world title with victory in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Italy.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at some of this weekend’s sporting highlights in pictures.

England’s bonus-point victory in Italy was enough to clinch them a third Six Nations crown under Eddie Jones (Inpho)

Alun Wyn Jones, centre, set a new world record for Test appearances in Llanelli, but Wales slipped to defeat against Six Nations rivals Scotland (David Davies/PA)

Diogo Jota, right, scores Liverpool’s winner against West Ham to extend his side’s unbeaten home record (Clive Brunskill/PA)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang converts his penalty to secure Arsenal’s first league victory at Old Trafford since 2006 (Shaun Botterill/PA)

Gareth Bale heads home Tottenham’s winner against Brighton – his first goal since returning to the Premier League in September (Julian Finney/PA)

Mohamed Elyounoussi, left, scores Celtic’s second goal in the Scottish Cup semi-final win over Hearts to edge them closer to a quadruple treble (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Manchester City lifted the Women’s FA Cup at Wembley for a second successive season with victory over Everton after extra-time (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

English football continued to mourn the death of former England World Cup winner Nobby Stiles (Phil Noble/PA)