Chisora and Usyk enjoy burgers together after fight – Sunday’s sporting social

The board of Directors of @ittihad @ittihad_en and I have come to a mutual agreement to terminate our contractual relationship. I would like to thank the club, the players and the fans for all their support and the time spent together. I wish @ittihad all the best in the future. pic.twitter.com/uJOutccrpW

— Wilfried Bony (@wilfriedbony) November 1, 2020