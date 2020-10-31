Simona Halep recovering after positive coronavirus test

Simona Halep is the reigning Wimbledon women's singles champion

World number two Simona Halep has announced she has tested positive for coronavirus and is “recovering well from mild symptoms”.

Halep won Wimbledon in 2019 and remains the reigning women’s singles champion after this year’s tournament was postponed because of the pandemic.

The 29-year-old wrote on Twitter: “Hi everyone, I wanted to let you know that I tested positive for COVID-19. I am self-isolating at home and am recovering well from mild symptoms. I feel good… we will get through this together”

Hi everyone, I wanted to let you know that I tested positive for COVID-19. I am self-isolating at home and am recovering well from mild symptoms. I feel good… we will get through this together ?? — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) October 31, 2020

In announcing she would not play at this year’s US Open – which started at the end of August and finished in mid-September – the Romanian said she was putting “my health at the heart of my decision”.