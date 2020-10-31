Karim Benzema and Eden Hazard on target as Real Madrid rise to LaLiga summit

Karim Benzema (left) scored twice against Huesca, while Eden Hazard scord his first Real Madrid goal in a year (Manu Fernandez/AP).

Karim Benzema netted a brace and Eden Hazard was also among the scorers as Real Madrid moved to the top of the LaLiga table with a 4-1 victory over Huesca at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium.

Hazard and Benzema each netted just before the interval, and Federico Valverde made it 3-0 before David Ferreiro’s reply with just over 15 minutes to go.

Benzema added his second late on as Zinedine Zidane’s men moved up from third to go two points clear at the top ahead of Real Sociedad, who face Celta Vigo on Sunday.

After coming off the bench in Tuesday’s 2-2 Champions League draw at Borussia Monchengladbach, Hazard was handed his first start of the season among four changes made by Zidane.

Promoted Huesca made a bright start, with on-loan Wolves forward Rafa Mir putting an early shot wide and then having an effort disallowed for offside.

Goalkeeper Andres Fernandez did well to keep out a Sergio Ramos header at the other end, before Huesca went forward again as Javier Ontiveros brought a save out of Thibaut Courtois and Sergio Gomez sent an attempt off-target.

Hazard then fired the hosts ahead with a stunning strike from around 30 yards out in the 40th minute – only his second goal for the club, and first in just over a year.

And five minutes later, Benzema doubled the advantage, chesting down Lucas Vazquez’s cross and thumping the ball home.

Victory looked all but secure when Valverde collected the ball from Benzema and struck past Fernandez in the 54th minute, adding to his goal in last weekend’s 3-1 El Clasico win at Barcelona.

Ferreiro reduced the deficit with a close-range finish in the 74th minute, before Benzema headed home Real’s fourth in the 90th.