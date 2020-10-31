Garcia’s ghost goal and Rashford turns 23 – Saturday’s sporting social

October 31 seemed an appropriate date for the former Liverpool forward Luis Garcia to recall his ‘ghost goal’ against Chelsea.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 31.

Football

Halloween is another chance for Luis Garcia to haunt Chelsea fans with his ‘ghost goal’.

Marcus Rashford turned 23.

This guy ?

Rashford is a man of many talents.

Safety first at Old Trafford.

Time flies!

David Beckham got into the Halloween spirit.

Happy Halloween ? #HarperSeven

Look out Burnley!

Raheem Sterling was flying.

T.R.U.S.T ??

Mesut Ozil stayed focused.

Yaya Toure paid tribute to Sean Connery following the James Bond actor’s death.

The Sky Bet Championship account had a bit of fun.

Leeds were rewarded for their impressive win at Villa Park.

Cricket

KP always loved the IPL.

Friendly fire!

What a grab!

Boxing

Hayley Turner’s wish is Eddie Hearn’s command on Fright Night.

Hearn was buzzing for it!

Derek Chisora is WAR ready!

Rugby Union

England congratulated Wales’ Alun Wyn Jones as he broke the all-time international caps record.

And Jones received messages from former team-mates and coaches.

Ben Youngs celebrated his 100th England cap with a gold cap and watch from his team-mates.

Formula One

George Russell was enjoying Formula One’s return to Imola.

Max Verstappen owed his third position to fantastic work by his mechanics.

Lewis Hamilton added his own tribute to Connery.

Darts

Enough to give you frightmares!

Tennis

Bad news for reigning Wimbledon champion Simona Halep.

