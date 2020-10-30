Lando Norris sends apology to Lewis Hamilton over Formula One wins comments

McLaren driver Lando Norris has apologised to Lewis Hamilton over his comments after Eifel Grand Prix

Lando Norris has revealed he sent a message to Lewis Hamilton apologising for the comments he made in the wake of his countryman’s record-breaking win.

Hamilton moved clear of Michael Schumacher’s 91 victories at last weekend’s Eifel Grand Prix.

Speaking after the race, Norris said: “It doesn’t mean anything to me really. He’s in a car which should win every race. He has to beat one or two other drivers, that’s it.”

But Norris backtracked on his post-race comments, calling them “stupid and careless” in a message posted on social media earlier this week.

I owe an apology. I’ve been stupid and careless with some things I’ve said lately in media and interviews, and haven’t shown the respect I should have to certain people. I’m not that kind of person, so know I should apologise to them but also everyone reading/listening. Sorry — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) October 27, 2020

Elaborating ahead of this weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, the McLaren driver, competing in his second season in the sport, said: “I sent Lewis a message to apologise.

“I don’t know if he knew about it at the time but I never meant to say something like that in a bad way or put any bad light on him at all.

“I respect everything he’s done to achieve what he’s done. It’s incredible no matter what.