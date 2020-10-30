Atlanta Falcons strike late to secure win against Carolina Panthers

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan

Matt Ryan and Todd Gurley II both scored rushing touchdowns as the Atlanta Falcons defeated the Carolina Panthers 25-17.

The NFC South rivals squared off in Charlotte and it was the home side which had the best of the early running, with Curtis Samuel scoring twice.

His first was a 12-yard run to cap off a quick 75-yard drive, the second from a 29-yard pass to put the Panthers up 14-6.

But the Falcons bounced back through Ryan’s TD, and a Younghoe Koo field goal at the end of the half gave Atlanta a 16-14 lead.