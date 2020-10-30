5 talking points ahead of England’s crunch Six Nations finale against Italy

Ben Youngs (left), is set to win his 100th cap

England will be in hot pursuit of the Guinness Six Nations title when they face Italy in Rome.

Here, the PA news agency examines five talking points heading into the Stadio Olimpico showdown.

Laughing stock

Disciplinary update | 13 Barbarians players will appear before an online independent disciplinary panel. More details below. — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) October 29, 2020

Eddie Jones pulled no punches when describing the damage done by the Barbarians players whose nights out in Mayfair forced the cancellation of last Sunday’s opener to the autumn, admitting that rugby has become a “laughing stock”. England’s head coach has targeted a stirring performance in Rome to begin rebuilding the sport’s reputation.

Points, points, points

PA graphic

England are not the masters of their own destiny. If Ireland storm Paris and claim a try-scoring bonus point, the title is theirs. Even without the bonus point, an Irish win would mean Italy have to be beaten with a bonus point to stay in the hunt. It would then come down to points difference and there Andy Farrell’s men have a 23-point advantage heading into the final round.

Roman centurion

Ben Youngs (far right) will win his 100th England cap in Rome, Adam Davy/PA

In a quirk of English rugby, Ben Youngs will become just the second player to win 100 red rose caps. Still only 31-years-old, the Leicester scrum-half will have Jason Leonard’s record of 114 appearances in his sights. Youngs made his debut in 2010 and for the vast majority of the last decade has been regarded as first choice in his position by Martin Johnson, Stuart Lancaster and Jones – his three England coaches. It is a remarkable degree of longevity and Jones has challenged him to reach 150 caps.

Tried and tested

Exeter second row Jonny Hill is the only uncapped player starting at the Stadio Olimpico, but Jones has picked a trio of debutants on the bench in Tom Dunn, Ollie Lawrence and Ollie Thorley. Apart from Hill and rookie full-back George Furbank, Jones has kept faith with established internationals who have served him well in the past. With a third Six Nations title of his reign up for grabs, Rome now is not the time for experimentation.

Damage Limitation

Italian rugby is in the doldrums, Donnall Farmer/PA