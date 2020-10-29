On this day in 2012: Peter Eriksson appointed Olympic head coach by UK Athletics

Athletics – European Indoor Championships 2013 – Great Britain Press Conference – Hotel Gothia Towers

Peter Eriksson set his sights on exceeding the London 2012 achievements of Team GB’s “golden generation” after succeeding Charles Van Commenee as head coach of UK Athletics on this day eight years ago.

The Swede, who made his name by leading Team GB to third place in the medals table at the London Paralympics with 11 golds and 29 medals, signed a five-year contract.

Eriksson said: “I think it’s a fantastic privilege to be appointed to this position and I’m really thrilled about the opportunity.

Peter Eriksson aimed to build on the momentum of the London Olympics (Rui Vieira/PA)

“The team did so well at the Olympic Games and it’s something we can build on.

“I think we have in front of us a golden generation going forward to the 2016 Games and 2017 World Championships, where we can perform even better.

“I think the next five years and beyond are going to be really exciting for the British athletics community.”