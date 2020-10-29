Former Wales winger JJ Williams dies, aged 72

All at Bridgend Ravens are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former player JJ Williams.

Alongside the honour of playing for Bridgend, he went on to represent @WelshRugbyUnion & @lionsofficial ????????

Our thoughts are with JJ's family and friends at this tough time ?

?⚪ pic.twitter.com/vonBCZMlfZ

— Bridgend Ravens (@bridgendravens) October 29, 2020