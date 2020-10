Alun Wyn Jones during a British and Irish Lions press conference in 2017

Alun Wyn Jones will to become rugby union’s most-capped international when he leads Wales out against Scotland on Saturday.

The second-row forward will play in his 149th Test, one more than former New Zealand captain Richie McCaw.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at Jones’ career in pictures.

Jones, left, is tackled by McCaw in a test in 2006, the year of his international debut (David Davies/PA)

Jones powers through two Canada players to score his second international try (David Jones/PA)

Jones belts out the national anthem before the 2008 Six Nations clash with England at Twickenham (David Davies/PA)

Jones, right, meets the Prince of Wales, left, in 2008 (Leon Neal/PA)

Jones gives Wales a team talk before a Six Nations game against Italy (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Jones enjoys South Africa during his first British and Irish Lions tour in 2009 (David Davies/PA)

Jones celebrates the Lions’ third-Test win against the Springboks. Nine of his caps have come for the Lions (David Davies/PA)

Jones breaks through the New Zealand defence in the 2009 autumn internationals (David Jones/PA)

Jones scores against South Africa in 2010 (David Davies/PA)

Jones, wearing number five, gets to grips with England’s Dan Cole during the 2011 Six Nations (David Jones/PA)

Jones celebrates Wales’ Six Nations Grand Slam win in 2012 (David Davies/PA)

Injury to Sam Warburton led to Jones captaining the Lions in their decisive third Test win over Australia in 2013, leaving the pair to lift the trophy together (David Davies/PA)

Jones, centre right, and his team meet Prime Minister David Cameron after the Lions’ victorious 2013 tour (Chris Harris/The Times/PA)

Jones tackles Scotland’s Blair Cowan, right, and jars the ball loose in the 2015 Six Nations (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Jones and Wales team-mate Gethin Jenkins, centre, meet Prince Harry, left (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Jones wins lineout ball against Argentina (Paul Harding/PA)

Jones is tackled by New Zealand’s Sam Whitelock and Jerome Kaino during the third test of the Lions’ 2017 series. Kaino was sin-binned for the tackle (David Davies/PA)

Jones leads Wales on to the field against South Africa in December 2017 (David Davies/PA)

Jones lifts the Six Nations trophy during the 2019 Grand Slam winners celebration welcome at the Senedd in Cardiff Bay. It was his third Grand Slam win, following 2008 and 2012 (Simon Galloway/PA)

Jones takes the field against Australia in Tokyo at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, in the process becoming Wales’ most-capped player (David Davies/PA)

Alongside his wife Dr Anwen Jones at the 2019 BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards (Jane Barlow/PA)