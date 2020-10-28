Man Utd modify Old Trafford to accommodate 23,5000 socially-distanced fans

United chief operating office Collette Roche says fans could safely attend matches.

Manchester United have modified Old Trafford to accommodate 23,500 socially-distanced spectators, the Premier League club have said.

United’s chief operating officer Collette Roche is convinced fans could safely attend games in person and says the ongoing ban due to the Covid-19 pandemic is “bemusing”.

Roche told Sky Sports News: “It’s quite bemusing to understand why people can gather in other settings such as on an aeroplane or in a restaurant, or even in a cinema to watch football, when we know we’ve got the plans and the process is ready to deliver a match day here safely.

“We spent around two months working with the government guidelines to develop the right processes and measures to make sure that we can have around 23,500 people in this stadium safely social distancing.”

