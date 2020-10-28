Jose Mourinho: Son Heung-min joining same agency will not help contract talks

Son Heung-min and Jose Mourinho are now represented by the same agency

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho says the fact Son Heung-min has joined his management agency will not help contract talks with the South Korean.

Son, who is in discussions over a new deal with Spurs, has signed with CAA Base, a division of CAA Sports, which will represent him both on and off the pitch.

Mourinho, Cristiano Ronaldo, Dele Alli, James Rodriguez and Bernardo Silva are among the firm’s other clients.

But the Portuguese says Son, who has three years left on his current deal at Spurs, joining the stable of clients will not have an affect on a new contract.

“That is not my job, I don’t care about who represents players, I just care about what players give me on the pitch and nothing to do with that,” Mourinho said.

“Sonny’s agency represents me on my image rights and commercial work outside my football job and that is it. Nothing more than that. The majority of my players I don’t even know who their agents are.

“An impact on Sonny’s future, I don’t know. I can say at a commercial level it will be a big impact because it is a worldwide, very, very important agency.

“In relation to his contract, I am not worried about it, he has three years of contract, a great relationship with Mr (Daniel) Levy and the people that represents him, I believe sooner or later that will be resolved.

“I don’t believe there will be a problem with that because he is a player with three years of contract.