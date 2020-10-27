Leicester remember Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 27.
Football
Leicester and their players – past and present – marked two years since the death of club owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four others in a helicopter crash shortly after take-off from the King Power Stadium.
Tottenham and Chelsea wished Glenn Hoddle a happy 63rd birthday.
Marcus Rashford hailed the efforts of local councils in funding food provision over half-term.
Ben Chilwell had fun with the filters.
Harry Kane got shirty.
Ian Wright met an old friend.
Leeds did their bit for charity.
Glen Johnson took his son for a game of golf.
Cricket
Happy birthday sledging Sangakkara!
Sir Geoffrey Boycott was as modest as ever.
Rugby League
SBW was pleased to be in Canberra.
Good work!
Tennis
Novak Djokovic is fluent in German.
They got it on camera.
A new bromance.
Boxing
Nicola Adams took time out from Strictly training to thank people for the birthday love.
Eddie Hearn counted down.
Derek Chisora is WAR ready.
Carl Frampton celebrated his wedding anniversary.
Cycling
Sir Chris Hoy observed how little has changed in cycling over the years.
Golf
Ian Poulter got in the swing of things.
Formula One
F1’s most victorious driver was back in training ahead of this weekend’s race.
Llando Norris said sorry.
Gymnastics
Max Whitlock was busy in the gym.