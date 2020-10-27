LA Rams beat Chicago Bears 24-10 in defensive battle

Bears Rams Football

The Los Angeles Rams prevailed in a battle of formidable defences to beat the Chicago Bears 24-10 in the NFL on Monday night.

Former Bear Leonard Floyd played an inspired game against his old team, ending with two sacks and taking the game ball as the Rams ground out an affirming win over their fellow National Football Conference contenders.

LA got out to a 7-0 lead at quarter-time after Jared Goff found Josh Reynolds with a four-yard pass for a touch-down late in the quarter.

It was 10-3 at half-time before the Rams asserted their superiority with two touch-downs in the third term, with Malcolm Brown rushing over from close range before Gerald Everett took a 12-yard pass from Goff to score after an eight-play 80-yard drive.

Chicago gained a consolation touchdown with seven minutes left when Eddie Jackson scored from eight yards off a fumble return.

The result left both teams with 5-2 win-loss records, with Los Angeles sitting third in the NFC West and Chicago second in the NFC North.