Harry Kane and Son Heung-min on course to be deadliest double act in PL history

Son Heung-min, right, and Harry Kane have forged a formidable partnership

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min are on course to become the deadliest double act in Premier League history.

Son’s header in Sunday’s 1-0 win at Burnley was the ninth time this season and 29th in total that the pair have combined for a Premier League goal. Only Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard (36) have assisted each other for more.

Here, the PA news agency looks at Tottenham’s league games this season in which Kane and Son have linked up to score.

Son Heung-min and Harry Kane have combined for 29 #PL goals – only Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard have combined for more with 36#BURTOT pic.twitter.com/todth94sTy — Premier League (@premierleague) October 27, 2020

Southampton 2-5 Tottenham

Kane became the first player in Premier League history to provide four assists for the same team-mate in a single match. His through-balls sent Son clear twice to fire Tottenham into a 2-1 lead after Danny Ings’ first-half opener. Kane’s clever pass then set up Son’s hat-trick and he also provide a superb cross for the South Korea international to chip home his fourth.

Manchester United 1-6 Tottenham

Son, right, celebrates with Kane after scoring his side’s second goal at Old Trafford (Oli Scarff/PA)

Kane’s quick pass through the gap from a free-kick sent Son clear to put Tottenham 2-1 up in the seventh minute and Son returned the compliment before half-time. Kane won possession on the edge of the penalty area and converted Son’s low ball in across the six-yard box. Both players scored twice as United were put to the sword.

Tottenham 3-3 West Ham

Kane fired Tottenham into a 2-0 lead against West Ham after Son’s assist (Matt Dunham/PA)

Kane and Son combined brilliantly inside the opening minute to give Tottenham the lead. The England captain’s superb pass from inside his own half sent Son clear and the latter curled the ball round West Ham defender Fabian Balbuena into the bottom corner. The pair linked up again to put Spurs 2-0 up in the eighth minute – Son’s assist and Kane’s clinical finish.

Burnley 0-1 Tottenham