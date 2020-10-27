Dan Evans advances to Austrian Open second round as Aljaz Bedene retires injured

Dan Evans is through to the second round in Vienna

Dan Evans progressed to the second round of the Austrian Open after former Great Britain team-mate Aljaz Bedene retired.

Evans was in a strong position, leading 6-3 4-5, when the Slovenian called time on the match after suffering a right thigh injury.

Bedene, who changed allegiance from Slovenia to Britain and then back again, suffered the problem early in the match, but could not continue.

Next Stop ➡️ 2nd Round Dan Evans beats Alijaz Bedene 6-3, 4-5 (retired) to advance in Vienna #BackTheBrits ?? pic.twitter.com/w2ViYbpyKB — LTA (@the_LTA) October 27, 2020

There was not much in it between the two men, with Evans, who made the semi-finals in Antwerp last week, claiming the first set with a solitary break before fending off several break-back points in the next game.

The second set was on serve before Bedene retired at a curious time, having just won a game which would have left Evans serving to stay in the set.