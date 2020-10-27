Christian Coleman banned for two years for missed tests

UK & international sportsPublished: Last Updated:

The world 100 metres champion has been banned until May 2022.

IAAF World Athletics Championships 2019 – Day Ten – Khalifa International Stadium
IAAF World Athletics Championships 2019 – Day Ten – Khalifa International Stadium

World 100 metres champion Christian Coleman has been banned from competition until May 2022 for breaches of anti-doping ‘whereabouts’ rules.

The United States sprinter, who won individual and relay gold at Doha 2019, is not accused of taking a banned substance but was found guilty of two missed tests and one ‘filing failure’ in 2019.

Three whereabouts failures in a 12-month period constitutes a rule violation, meaning Coleman was banned for two years. He has the right to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport within 30 days of receipt of the decision.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News