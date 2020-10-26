Wolves striker Raul Jimenez left disappointed with draw against Newcastle

Raul Jimenez's opener was cancelled out by Jacob Murphy's late free-kick

Raul Jimenez believes Newcastle had no desire to win at Wolves and came for a point.

Jacob Murphy’s 89th-minute free kick snatched a 1-1 draw at Molineux on Sunday.

Jimenez’s half-volley 10 minutes from time looked to have won the game for the hosts after they dominated.

But Wolves were pegged back and striker Jimenez felt there was only one team looking to win.

He said: “It was a tough game, because they are a team who were in a good shape but they were not looking, I think, to win the game, so it was difficult to break them (down).

“At the end, it’s a shame to concede that goal from a free-kick. I think it was their only shot on goal, but we have to concentrate and go again because next Friday (against Crystal Palace) we have another game.”

The draw meant Wolves missed the chance to climb into the Premier League’s top four.

Jimenez netted his fourth goal of the season after burying a half-volley when Pedro Neto’s free-kick was cleared to him on the edge of the box.

“It was a very good goal. I had been trying since the first half to score, a lot of shots the first half, second half, and I knew that one had to go on goal,” he told the club’s official website.

“I’m happy to score again, to keep scoring, to help the team to keep earning points.

“It’s always disappointing to score, to be fighting all the game, to find a way to break them and then with a free-kick they equalise. It’s tough, but we have to bounce back and go again next week.”

Newcastle remain clear of early trouble in 14th but will be without Jonjo Shelvey for up to a month.

The midfielder missed the game and was due to have surgery to fix a hernia problem on Monday.

“It’s a sportsman’s hernia so we think he might be available after the next international break,” said boss Steve Bruce.

“It’s been niggling him which is normal but he hurt it putting a free-kick into the box last week.

“He’s going to be operated on in London (on Monday). He could hardly walk on Monday or Tuesday and the injury was in a delicate area so fair play to him.