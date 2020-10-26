Troy Deeney on the mic and Marcus Stoinis’ forecast – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 26.

Football

Memphis Depay showed his support for injured compatriot Virgil Van Dijk.

Troy Deeney swapped the football field for the radio studio.

But had no breakfast.

What a pro, healthy vegan breakfast for @Laura_woodsy apparently we don’t bring anything for our coworkers ??‍♂️? pic.twitter.com/t68WvrFNoC — Troy Deeney (@T_Deeney) October 26, 2020

Middlesbrough saluted striker Ashley Fletcher’s fundraising efforts to provide meals for those in need.

Over £25,000 was raised in a matter of hours after @AshFletcher___ appealed for support for @MFCFoundation's food parcels campaign ?? #UTB https://t.co/fJt3syPQ2a — Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) October 26, 2020

Luton, Barnsley and Derby were among the other clubs doing their bit on EFL Communities day.

? Club staff are busy preparing meals for @StMatthewsLuton and @LutonFoodbank, who’ve just collected their first lot.@MarcusRashford got changed in the lounge next to this kitchen the night he scored for @ManUtd here recently. We’ve forgiven him ?#ENDCHILDFOODPOVERTY #COYH pic.twitter.com/K6zJqDksdR — @LutonTown (@LutonTown) October 26, 2020

? We've teamed up with @bfccommunity to help support our town's youngsters with free packed lunches during half term. — Barnsley FC (@BarnsleyFC) October 26, 2020

As part of the ???? ????. ???? ???. ???? ?????????. project we've been working with Derby's food banks ? This half term, if you are in need, please contact the Community Hub on 01332 640000 (option 5) who are coordinating the city-wide response ? pic.twitter.com/PNSibXGUr7 — Derby County Community Trust ? (@DCCTOfficial) October 26, 2020

And Millwall were added to Rashford’s list of those helping the cause.

Still as good as it was five days ago.

Arsenal saluted the Giro d’Italia winner.

Cricket

Ben Stokes dedicated Sunday’s IPL century to his dad.

If anyone needs a weather man, call Marcus Stoinis.

This actually checks out ? pic.twitter.com/9tAMWS3wXU — Melbourne Stars (@StarsBBL) October 26, 2020

Positive words from Sam Curran.

Keep smiling and pushing forward – IPL 2020 #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/wsE0KjYQ8U — Sam Curran (@CurranSM) October 26, 2020

Boxing

Fright Night is almost here.