Troy Deeney on the mic and Marcus Stoinis’ forecast – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 26.
Football
Memphis Depay showed his support for injured compatriot Virgil Van Dijk.
Troy Deeney swapped the football field for the radio studio.
But had no breakfast.
Middlesbrough saluted striker Ashley Fletcher’s fundraising efforts to provide meals for those in need.
Luton, Barnsley and Derby were among the other clubs doing their bit on EFL Communities day.
And Millwall were added to Rashford’s list of those helping the cause.
Still as good as it was five days ago.
Arsenal saluted the Giro d’Italia winner.
Cricket
Ben Stokes dedicated Sunday’s IPL century to his dad.
If anyone needs a weather man, call Marcus Stoinis.
Positive words from Sam Curran.
Boxing
Fright Night is almost here.
Derek Chisora is WAR ready.