Raheem Sterling and Aymeric Laporte lead tributes to Jeremy Wisten

Raheem Sterling and Aymeric Laporte have led the tributes to former Manchester City youth-team player Jeremy Wisten, who has died at the age of 17.

Malawi-born defender Wisten played for City’s elite youth squads after joining in 2016.

A club statement said: “The Manchester City family are saddened to learn of the passing of former Academy player Jeremy Wisten.

“We send our deepest condolences to his friends and family. Our thoughts are with you at this difficult time.”

England forward Sterling offered prayers as he responded to the announcement on Twitter.

French defender Laporte replied with a blue heart, adding: “Horrible news… RIP, young man.”