Defensive pair celebrate Liverpool milestones – Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 25.

Football

Some record for the Scot.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has had a dream four years at Liverpool.

Four years ago today, @TrentAA made his Reds first-team debut ?? It's not gone too badly since ? pic.twitter.com/x86ZShzq8e — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 25, 2020

James Milner hailed Liverpool’s fight against Sheffield United.

Great come back from the boys yesterday, now get ready to go again Tuesday ? #YNWA #loveitjots pic.twitter.com/IBqPJ9ppId — James Milner (@JamesMilner) October 25, 2020

Saints were not interested in bringing up the 9-0 defeat to Leicester a year ago today.

But Leicester were loving it.

Marcus Rashford remained relentless in his push to end child food poverty.

Ever been more proud of being British?! And we’re still going, wow wow wow ♥️#ENDCHILDFOODPOVERTY pic.twitter.com/zMchidIAAI — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) October 25, 2020

Arthur Masuaku was in confident mood.

Unorthodox ? Trust the feet ??? https://t.co/TnOzbRCys0 — Arthur Masuaku (@ArthurMasuaku) October 25, 2020

Cricket

Ben Stokes doing Ben Stokes things.

There could be some injuries cropping up in England training very soon…

Not sure my hamstrings would cope after a day in the field ? — James Anderson (@jimmy9) October 25, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar was enjoying some IPL action.

Danni Wyatt cursed the Australian weather.

It never rains in Sydney ??? https://t.co/HR1aNE4tqM — Danielle Wyatt (@Danni_Wyatt) October 25, 2020

Motor Racing

Before targeting an historic win at the Portuguese Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton raised awareness.

We all have a responsibility to educate ourselves and raise awareness of the tragedies happening in the world around us and take action where we can. The recent events in Nigeria are a human rights crisis.Hit the link to find out more #EndSARS ?? https://t.co/AtCcDo6dFn pic.twitter.com/VDGK3Cp1c7 — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) October 25, 2020

UFC

The end of an amazing career for Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Conor McGregor paid tribute to his rival.

Good performance @TeamKhabib. I will carry on. Respect and condolences on your father again also. To you and family. Yours sincerely, The McGregors. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 24, 2020

As did UFC president Dana White.

congrats @TeamKhabib you accomplished EVERYTHING you set out to do. You are the P4P best fighter in the world and you truly are the G.O.A.T of the sport. #29-0 pic.twitter.com/9eOjVaUgBu — danawhite (@danawhite) October 25, 2020

Boxing

Rivals come together on Fright Night.

Wise words from Tyson Fury.

Sunday roast for Frank Bruno.

Morning everyone come-on who forgot the clocks were going back? I fancy a traditional Sunday lunch today. What's your favourite Sunday lunch? Roast potatoes? Lashings of Gravy, crispy crackling. Have a good day what ever you do. pic.twitter.com/ohS8Vi3kAF — Frank Bruno MBE ?? (@frankbrunoboxer) October 25, 2020

Dereck Chisora is getting focused.

“If my mind can conceive it and my heart believe it – then I can achieve it.” @MuhammadAli #UsykChisora pic.twitter.com/eKAUmBAc02 — Derek Chisora ? (@DerekWarChisora) October 25, 2020

Darts

