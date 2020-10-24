Tim Wellens sprints to stage five win in Vuelta as Primoz Roglic remains in red

Primoz Roglic retained his place in the red jersey, finishing at the head of the peleton on stage five

Tim Wellens edged a three-rider sprint to claim victory on stage five of the Vuelta a Espana in Sabinanigo as Primoz Roglic remained in the red jersey.

The Belgian racer held off the challenge of Guillaume Martin (Cofidis Solutions Credits) and Thyman Arensman (Team Sunweb) to take the win on the summit finish for Lotto-Soudal.

Leader Roglic, meanwhile, consolidated his position in the general classification standings, as Ireland’s Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) was caught up in a crash inside the final three kilometres and was unable to cut the five-second gap to the Slovenian.

Wellens had been able to keep pace with the second large breakaway group, before attacking with Arensman to move clear.

Guillaume Martin eventually joined them in a race for the line, which the Belgian claimed over the final 100m.

“The start was super difficult. I think we went full-gas for two hours,” Wellens said to reporters afterwards.

“I was lucky enough to be in the first group. We were not turning super good as there were two riders that were in front of the GC, but then we went away with three and were super-good together.

“I think all three of us were at the same level, but I had the kick and the end that brought me victory.”

Roglic finished fourth at the head of the peloton.

The Team Jumbo-Visma rider remains five seconds clear of Dan Martin, with Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) third, 13 seconds back.