Steve Bruce reassures Miguel Almiron that he will have ‘a big part to play’

Newcastle's Miguel Almiron could get a chance at Wolves on Sunday

Steve Bruce has hinted that a frustrated Miguel Almiron will have a role to play as Newcastle attempt to bounce back from their drubbing by Manchester United at Wolves.

The Magpies head for Molineux on Sunday still smarting from the late collapse which saw them slip to a 4-1 home defeat last Saturday evening despite heading into the final four minutes at 1-1.

Last season’s leading scorer Almiron has started just once in the Premier League this time around and did not make it off the bench against United until the game was in its death throes following a gruelling international break with Paraguay, but appears to be in line for a role in the Black Country.

Head coach Bruce said: “He didn’t play at the weekend because he’d just got off a plane and been halfway around the world. He didn’t get back until Friday, so I think that would have been unjust on him.

“The game before against Burnley, it was mainly that people had come into the team and played very, very well, and that’s what a squad of players is for.

“I know Almiron very, very well, he’s a top, top player, the kid, and I’m sure he’ll have a big part to play. Certainly he’s in my thoughts for the weekend.”

Newcastle have made a habit of bouncing back from a poor result in recent seasons, but they will do well to repeat the feat this weekend with Wolves having put an uncharacteristic three-game losing run firmly behind them with back-to-back league victories over promoted pair Fulham and Leeds.

Bruce knows Nuno Espirito Santo’s men well both from home and away draws last season and his time in the Sky Bet Championship with Aston Villa.

He said: “I played against them a couple of years ago and they blew the Championship away. They had four or five players who were just too good for it. They really were an outstanding team.

“You have to say ‘well done’ for what they’ve done in the last two or three years, certainly in their recruitment of players and the way they are. They’re a very, very good side.

“They’ve finished seventh twice now, so we’re under no illusion it’s going to be a very difficult game.