Max Verstappen swerves sanction for foul abuse aimed at Lance Stroll in Portugal

Red Bull boss Christian Horner says the team have spoken to Max Verstappen about the offensive language he used following his practice crash with Lance Stroll at the Portuguese Grand Prix.

Verstappen, 23, called Racing Point driver Stroll a “retard” and a “mongol” on the radio in the aftermath of their collision at the opening corner here on Friday.

He also accused the Canadian of being “f****** blind”.

“Max did not mean to cause offence,” said team principal Horner. “The comments were made in the heat of the moment when emotions were running high.

“Red Bull does not condone what Max said and we have discussed this with him internally. I think emotion gets in there, he’s that kind of character.”

Formula One’s governing body, the FIA, has confirmed it will not discipline Verstappen for the foul remarks.

The flashpoint took place in second practice when Verstappen looked to overtake Stroll at the opening right-handed bend, but his front-left tyre made contact with the right rear of the Racing Point.

In a flurry of sparks, the 130mph impact sent Stroll crashing out into the gravel, while Verstappen limped back to the pits in his wounded Red Bull.